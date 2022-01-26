Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $3.95 Million Position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.93% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,531,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 5,313.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after buying an additional 1,455,576 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth $11,256,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth $9,161,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth $6,824,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

