Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $4.59 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 171,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

NCLH stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.35) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

