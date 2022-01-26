Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,231 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 69,195 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.09% of Amedisys worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Amedisys by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Amedisys by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after acquiring an additional 53,813 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Amedisys by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 209,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Amedisys by 93,912.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $133.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.18 and a 12-month high of $315.56.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

