AllSafe Price Hits $0.0114 on Major Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $104,128.72 and $1.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00029262 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 94.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

