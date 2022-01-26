Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after SVB Leerink upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. SVB Leerink now has a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00. 28,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,319,000 shares.The stock last traded at $20.59 and had previously closed at $20.28.

MDRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.