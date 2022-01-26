Allstate (ALL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allstate to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALL stock opened at $121.93 on Wednesday. Allstate has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $140.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

