Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.26 and a 200-day moving average of $182.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

