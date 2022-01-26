Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 31st.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after buying an additional 1,092,374 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $52,867,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after purchasing an additional 224,569 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,329,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,800,388,000 after buying an additional 200,967 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.26 and its 200-day moving average is $182.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.