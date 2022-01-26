Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $130.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.73. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.63.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.