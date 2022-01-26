Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Reaches Market Cap of $50.53 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $50.53 million and $12.36 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00049038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,467.74 or 0.06681917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00053650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,821.99 or 0.99703355 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00052314 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

