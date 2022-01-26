Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Up to $41.55

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.55, but opened at $44.01. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $43.94, with a volume of 3,291 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.49.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $145,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,395 shares of company stock worth $3,135,785. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 169,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $2,891,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

