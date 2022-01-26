Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.1% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,631,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total value of $8,748,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $64.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,599.19. 26,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,170. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,861.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,827.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,809.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,226.82.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

