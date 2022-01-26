Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,236.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,538.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,853.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,809.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,797.28 and a one year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

