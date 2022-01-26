Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 149,779.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,711 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Alphabet worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,538.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,853.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,809.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,797.28 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,239.08.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.