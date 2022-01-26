Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 227.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,418 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $147,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 149,779.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 534,711 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 34.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,625.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,853.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,809.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,797.28 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,239.08.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

