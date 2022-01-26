Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,980,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,893 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $1,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,239.08.

GOOGL traded up $63.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,602.27. The stock had a trading volume of 43,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,853.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,809.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,797.28 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.