Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,138 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Alphabet worth $1,619,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded up $58.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,597.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,487. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,853.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2,809.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,797.28 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,239.08.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.