Alphacat Market Cap Hits $225,877.55 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Alphacat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $225,877.55 and $52,876.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00048730 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.92 or 0.06637582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,847.22 or 0.99726190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00051924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

