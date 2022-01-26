Alphr finance Price Tops $0.0908 on Major Exchanges (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Alphr finance has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $156,982.42 and approximately $67,238.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0908 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00049897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.51 or 0.06831954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00055127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,100.59 or 0.99942535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00050228 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using U.S. dollars.

