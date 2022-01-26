Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Buys $105,651.00 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,651.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 127 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,714.50.

On Friday, January 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 20,497 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $281,833.75.

On Wednesday, January 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,588 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $362,070.20.

On Tuesday, January 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 1,354 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $19,294.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 91,247 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,447.21.

On Monday, December 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 36,527 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $492,749.23.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,085. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $444.02 million, a P/E ratio of -17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALTG shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 309,352 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,189,000 after acquiring an additional 224,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 201,609 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,596,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after acquiring an additional 119,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

