Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,304,149 shares of the software’s stock after selling 31,554 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.70% of Altair Engineering worth $296,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,192 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth $17,735,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,784 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 101,177 shares of the software’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Griffin Securities started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

In related news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $524,579.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 299,987 shares of company stock worth $22,555,586 over the last ninety days. 25.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -720.53 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.64 and a 12-month high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

