Altice USA (ATUS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

1/24/2022 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Altice operates in a highly competitive market against several broadband and delivery system firms. Escalating programming costs per customer due to an increase in contractual rates hurt its operating margin. Further, consumers’ selection of an alternate source of service due to economic constraints, technological advances or preference might curb demand for the company’s services, thereby limiting growth potential. Augmented fiber network deployments in the United States and other parts of the world have exposed Altice to risks associated with fluctuation in foreign currency exchange rates. A high debt level can raise the financial obligations of the company and hurt profitability. However, Altice is likely to benefit from greater scale, operating efficiency and additional investments, which are at the core of its business strategy.”

1/18/2022 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas to an “underperform” rating.

1/18/2022 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Altice operates in a highly competitive market against several broadband and delivery system firms. Escalating programming costs per customer due to an increase in contractual rates hurt its operating margin. Further, consumers’ selection of an alternate source of service due to economic constraints, technological advances or preference might curb demand for the company’s services, thereby limiting growth potential. Augmented fiber network deployments in the United States and other parts of the world have exposed Altice to risks associated with fluctuation in foreign currency exchange rates. A high debt level can raise financial obligations of the company and hurt profitability. However, Altice is likely to benefit from greater scale, operating efficiency and additional investments, which are at the core of its business strategy.”

1/3/2022 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

12/15/2021 – Altice USA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

12/8/2021 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $48.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ATUS traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.96. 92,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,217,845. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $38.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 105,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 89.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 111,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares during the last quarter. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

