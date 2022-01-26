Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Purchased by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,363,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498,170 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 4.24% of Altice USA worth $401,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

ATUS stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.09. 54,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,217,845. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

