Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 2.2% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in Altria Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

MO traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $50.14. 60,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,554,733. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

