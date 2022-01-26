Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.12

Altus Power Inc (NYSE:AMPS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 17359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altus Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

About Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power Inc is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc, formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc, is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

