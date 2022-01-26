ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Down to $15.71

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.71, but opened at $15.01. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 14,701 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALXO. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $626.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 3.16.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Lettmann sold 76,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $2,463,267.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 42,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $1,411,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 534,288 shares of company stock valued at $15,434,892. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ALX Oncology by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth about $1,235,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $491,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

