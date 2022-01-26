Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $67.34

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.34 and traded as low as $66.54. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $67.46, with a volume of 104,314 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amadeus IT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $871.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group, S.A. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

