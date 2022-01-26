Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.42

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 339500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$162.15 million and a PE ratio of -27.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

In related news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$31,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,388,547 shares in the company, valued at C$1,053,251.28.

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 6,940 hectares of exploration tenements; and mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,553 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

