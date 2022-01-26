Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,509 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 7.4% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 2,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,584,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,207.05.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,799.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,368.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3,398.35. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.