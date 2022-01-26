Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 10.5% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $4,445,652,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after buying an additional 547,010 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after buying an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 65.4% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,787,346,000 after buying an additional 456,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,207.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,799.72 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,368.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3,398.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

