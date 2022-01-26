Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,828 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.3% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,799.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,368.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,398.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

