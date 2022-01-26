Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,828 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.3% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AMZN opened at $2,799.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,368.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,398.35.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.
In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
