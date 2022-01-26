Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Generation Investment Management LLP

Generation Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 29,268 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.6% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Generation Investment Management LLP owned 0.08% of Amazon.com worth $1,357,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,445,652,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after purchasing an additional 547,010 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,787,346,000 after purchasing an additional 456,024 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,799.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,368.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3,398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

