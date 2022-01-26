Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ambarella worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ambarella by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 8.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Ambarella by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

AMBA opened at $133.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -160.71 and a beta of 1.15. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.58.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $857,855.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $212,619.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

