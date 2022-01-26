Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.0839 dividend. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 48.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867,593 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Ambev by 255.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,745,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ambev by 491.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,132,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ambev by 180.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,171,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ambev by 184.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,962,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

