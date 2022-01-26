Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Position Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,901,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,496 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ambev were worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ambev by 1,673.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ABEV. Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. On average, analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

