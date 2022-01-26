AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Up 10.7%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s share price was up 10.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $17.74. Approximately 1,163,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 46,574,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMC. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 79,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $2,813,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $1,327,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,842,442 shares of company stock worth $60,555,406. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 229,576 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 322,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 57,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,808,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,526,000 after acquiring an additional 349,260 shares during the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

