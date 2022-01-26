AMCON Distributing Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of DIT stock traded down $8.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.27. 1,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300. The company has a market cap of $94.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.69. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $97.65 and a 1 year high of $270.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $11.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $450.81 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 0.92%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.