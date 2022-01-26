American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($0.49). American Airlines Group posted earnings of ($4.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.86) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

AAL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.24. 39,236,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,201,715. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $26.09.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Earnings History and Estimates for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

