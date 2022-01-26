American Century Companies Inc. Acquires New Position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 525,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,815,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Ryan Specialty Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

RYAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

NYSE RYAN opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.20 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%. Research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Group Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

