American Century Companies Inc. Has $21.04 Million Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,078 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.41% of National Instruments worth $21,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 31,194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,246,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,577,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,704,000 after purchasing an additional 831,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after purchasing an additional 780,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 428,973 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,382,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,994,000 after acquiring an additional 282,077 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $98,658.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.10 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $47.01.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.01%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

