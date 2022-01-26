American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $19,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 5.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.68. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $69.23. The company has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.