American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 46,437 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.13% of Plug Power worth $18,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Plug Power by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

PLUG opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.98.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

