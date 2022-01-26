American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 639.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,088 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.22% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $20,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,865,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,766 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,078.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 977,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,447,000 after purchasing an additional 895,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,304,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,692,000 after purchasing an additional 689,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JEF opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

