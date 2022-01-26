American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,219 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of BigCommerce worth $20,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIGC. Bank of America began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush upgraded BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.54.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $682,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,880,284. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.