American Equity Investment Life (AEL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Equity Investment Life (NYSE: AEL):

1/25/2022 – American Equity Investment Life is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – American Equity Investment Life had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – American Equity Investment Life had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – American Equity Investment Life had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – American Equity Investment Life was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

1/5/2022 – American Equity Investment Life was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

1/4/2022 – American Equity Investment Life was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Equity's shares have outperformed the industry in a year. The company's fixed index and fixed rate annuity products guarantying principal protection, competitive rates of credited interest, tax-deferred growth, guaranteed lifetime income and alternative payout options poise it well to benefit, given its targeted demography. This premier fixed index annuity producer remains focused on expanding into middle market credit, real estate, infrastructure debt and agricultural loans. Its balance sheet has been strengthened by a rising cash balance. American Equity remains committed to reward shareholders via share buybacks and dividends. The company targets sales between $5 and $6 billion in 2021. However, a sustained low-rate environment has been weighing on its earned yield. High costs induce margin contraction concerns.”

1/4/2022 – American Equity Investment Life had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $41.00.

12/1/2021 – American Equity Investment Life was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

AEL remained flat at $$40.52 during trading on Wednesday. 27,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,111. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.21. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,934,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after buying an additional 897,354 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after buying an additional 271,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,371,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

