American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $170.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.02% from the stock’s previous close.

AXP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.11.

Shares of AXP traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.30. 118,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,582,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.79.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after acquiring an additional 314,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,716,089,000 after purchasing an additional 255,893 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,545,000 after acquiring an additional 254,252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

