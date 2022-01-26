American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Barclays

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.11.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.30. The company had a trading volume of 118,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,468. The company has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.79.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after buying an additional 2,392,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

