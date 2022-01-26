American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Barclays

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.11.
Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.30. The company had a trading volume of 118,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,468. The company has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.79.
In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after buying an additional 2,392,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
