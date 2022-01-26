American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $197.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stephens from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.11.
Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.30. 118,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.79. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03.
In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.
About American Express
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
