American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $197.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stephens from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.11.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.30. 118,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.79. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

