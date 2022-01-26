American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $215.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.11.

American Express stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.30. 118,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582,468. The company has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.79. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in American Express by 7.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after buying an additional 81,623 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

