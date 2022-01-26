American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $170.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AXP. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.11.

American Express stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,468. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.79. The company has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 102.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $231,931,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

